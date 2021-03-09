Home World Unusual: The flying boat on the English Channel is plotting Internet users

Unusual: The flying boat on the English Channel is plotting Internet users

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
Unusual: The flying boat on the English Channel is plotting Internet users

A ship above the water. David Morris, a 52-year-old property developer, took this incredible photo while walking on English Channel Beach in southwest England. The photo, which was posted on his Facebook account, went viral on social media last weekend. No, this is not a photo gallery, but a fact that is visible to our eyes.

A distorted reality, of course, is that, contrary to appearance, the boat actually floats in the sea. This is a “high channel water” that can be explained by the temperature inversion phenomenon.

Normally, cold air stands above hot air (which is cooler at altitude). On this sunny morning, the event turned upside down: cold air was seen trapped in the ocean, warm air above. As a result of looking at an object located below the horizon, special atmospheric conditions that bend light … otherwise “float” like this particular thing. These optical effects are very rare in our latitudes, but occur more frequently in the Arctic. In this region of the north of the world, temperature differences between sea and air often cause a change in air density. And a magical scene.

READ  White Dwelling claims Us residents about to reduce $600 coronavirus aid 'should call' Democrats

You May Also Like

Carolina Plug causes an accident on the Baltorotti Express to San Juan

Carolina Plug causes an accident on the Baltorotti Express to San Juan

These are the marches and activities planned in Bogot in memory of # 8M

These are the marches and activities planned in Bogot in memory of # 8M

The United States has not ruled out another attack in response to an attack on its troops in Iraq International

The United States has not ruled out another attack in response to an attack on its troops in Iraq International

El cocodrilo rompió la línea de la caña y se llevó el tiburón

Video: Dramatic fight over a shark between a fisherman and a giant crocodile

Burmese people hang women's clothes to prevent the army

Burmese people hang women’s clothes to prevent the army

China's iron grip - VG

China’s iron grip – VG

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *