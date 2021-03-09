Govt, virologist’s warning: c vaccine? They can cause infections. 2 in 3 cases from English variant

Barry – Vaccinated people can still get the infection and test positive with a cloth. Can they affect others? We hope not, we do not know. We cannot deny it. Of course they will never get sick with severe forms and will never go to the hospital. This is great news Maria Sirona, a virologist and professor at the University of Barry, head of the Govt Molecular Laboratory at Barry Polyclinic, writes on Facebook. “Vaccines – he explains – work, how, to protect against these forms, especially on the first line, being in contact with these patients every day in the wards. However,« Vaccination – he underlines – needs time and a large force. Do we have people guiding us nationally with ideas and goals? We are still traveling in sight, I think, the only thing that is certain is that we should try to put this more epidemic back once again. Put, with at least one dose, the evidence tells us that it can work, it has minimal impact on the health service.Otherwise we are at a complete standstill.

10 About 10 days ago one of 2 almost 2 cases in P paglia came from the English variant. Today, 2 out of 3 cases came from a variant. Those days, with the plateau of cases indicated in the second wave test, were quiet before the storm. A perfect storm, announced and planned by a virus, we never underestimate, but it turns out to be more subtle than expected. Maria Sirona, a virologist and health professor at the University of Barry, heads the Govt Molecular Laboratory at Barry Polyclinic, writes on Facebook. The variations – he warns – are not funny. Except we are like St. Thomas. Because we don’t see them, we don’t trust them. We wanted to confirm the numbers. It came just in time. More than a thousand cases a day for several days. Were under 1,500 yesterday. Probably underestimated. Trend to rise. He adds: போலவே Like a great slalom, there are two poles here, which make the descent difficult, which may send us off course. The rapid spread of the variants is because they are highly contagious, and despite the positive news about the setting up of large centers and stadiums for vaccinations, there are objective problems in stopping forces in the field for mass vaccination. Variations run faster, probably thanks to eliminating one type of problem, the vaccine requires more time and multiple operators.