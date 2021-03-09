Announced after the interview: Behind the cameras he received important information from Prince Harry (video).

That is, Oprah Winfrey has now revealed that Harry did not want to reveal who was talking about Archie’s skin color, even after the interview was over and the cameras were turned off, but he revealed that it was not Queen Elizabeth, but Prince Philip.

Oprah and millions of people around the world want to know who made such a derogatory comment about Harry’s son, but the prince still does not want to reveal anything. He and Meghan said they wanted to protect the identity of the man who was wondering at the time “Will Archie have brown skin”.

– Not his grandmother or part of those conversations. He did not tell me who was in those conversations, but as you can see, I tried to get that answer back and forth on camera – he said after the interview with Oprah that he “extracted” even more important information – that he was not observant of the baby’s skin color.

She repeated what Megan had told her in a live interview.

– When I was pregnant, an elderly member of the royal family repeatedly expressed concern about how dark Archie’s skin would be because of me, and how the boy could not get the title or protection – said Megan.

Megan later said that there were many such conversations.

“Harry told me it was family conversations with him,” he said.

– They did not want to protect me and my husband – Megan continued, but she insisted that the Queen was a wonderful man, and compared her relationship with him to the relationship between grandmother and granddaughter.

Instead of correcting the lies about himself, he says the palace is willing to lie to protect other family members.

“It was only when we got married and everything started to get worse that I realized that not only was I not protected, they were willing to lie to protect other family members, but my husband and I were not prepared to tell the truth to protect them,” Megan concluded.

(Telegraf.rs)