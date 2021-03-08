Home Top News Orano buys Dehr’s nuclear operations in Germany and North America

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
(Boursier.com) – Arano And on Thursday, March 4, Taher signed an agreement to acquire Daher Nuclear Technologies (Taher Nuclear Technologies GMP – TNT) in Germany and its subsidiary Arano Nuclear Packages and Services (Arano NPS) in North America. – TLI). The project is part of developing the Orano Group’s capabilities in its core business. This will enable the companies involved to gain additional knowledge and benefit from the companies, especially in Germany and the United States. Recognized for their expertise in nuclear materials and packaging engineering, DNT and its subsidiary DLI employ a total of approximately 100 employees in Germany (Hanov and Lease) and the United States (Fulton, Maryland). ). In Germany, TNT teams have specific skills in regulating rail transport and storing waste.

Orano NPS benefits from the expansion of its products and services in transportation and engineering, especially in the upstream area of ​​the nuclear fuel cycle. With approximately 1,000 employees worldwide, it can strengthen its relationship with its core clients.


