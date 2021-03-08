Home Top News New Zealand criticizes Australia over woman detained in Turkey

New Zealand criticizes Australia over woman detained in Turkey

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
La nouvelle-zelande critique l

Parveen menon et colin packham

WELLINGTON / SYDNEY (Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Arden on Tuesday accused Australia of unilaterally seizing her nationality after she was accused of having links with a woman detained in Turkey and an Islamic State group.

Turkish authorities announced on Monday that they had arrested three New Zealanders, two children and a 26-year-old woman suspected of being a member of the Islamic State group while trying to enter the country illegally from Syria.

The woman had dual New Zealand and Australian citizenship, but the Australian government stripped her of her citizenship, Jacinta Artern told a news conference.

The New Zealand Prime Minister considered Australia to have “failed in its duties” by withdrawing its Australian nation from this woman without New Zealand’s advice.

So New Zealand is forced to accept the responsibility of this woman who has not lived in the country since the age of six.

“Frankly, New Zealand is getting tired of Australia exporting its problems,” he said. “Otherwise, we will accept our responsibilities. That is what we are asking Australia to do.”

“My job is to represent the interests of Australia. As Prime Minister I must look after his national security. I think all Australians will agree with me,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded.

(French version by Camille Renat)

READ  London condemns Beijing's "barbarism" and takes action

You May Also Like

Orano buys Dehr's nuclear operations in Germany and North America

Orano buys Dehr’s nuclear operations in Germany and North America

Why Harry and Megan win the PR war in the United States

Why Harry and Megan win the PR war in the United States

Le président américain Biden va signer un décret pour faciliter l'accès au vote

US President Biden is set to sign an executive order to facilitate voting

The young humpback whale escaped the attack of 15 orcas in Australia

The young humpback whale escaped the attack of 15 orcas in Australia

Disney is set to close "at least sixty" stores in North America this year to focus on online sales activity

Disney is set to close “at least sixty” stores in North America this year to focus on online sales activity

A young Australian man dies after being bitten by a jellyfish nicknamed the "sea wasp"

A young Australian man dies after being bitten by a jellyfish nicknamed the “sea wasp”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *