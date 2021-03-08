New Zealand criticizes Australia over woman detained in Turkey

Parveen menon et colin packham

WELLINGTON / SYDNEY (Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Arden on Tuesday accused Australia of unilaterally seizing her nationality after she was accused of having links with a woman detained in Turkey and an Islamic State group.

Turkish authorities announced on Monday that they had arrested three New Zealanders, two children and a 26-year-old woman suspected of being a member of the Islamic State group while trying to enter the country illegally from Syria.

The woman had dual New Zealand and Australian citizenship, but the Australian government stripped her of her citizenship, Jacinta Artern told a news conference.

The New Zealand Prime Minister considered Australia to have “failed in its duties” by withdrawing its Australian nation from this woman without New Zealand’s advice.

So New Zealand is forced to accept the responsibility of this woman who has not lived in the country since the age of six.

“Frankly, New Zealand is getting tired of Australia exporting its problems,” he said. “Otherwise, we will accept our responsibilities. That is what we are asking Australia to do.”

“My job is to represent the interests of Australia. As Prime Minister I must look after his national security. I think all Australians will agree with me,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded.

(French version by Camille Renat)