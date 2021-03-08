Home Sports Great start to the camp for Abraham Toro

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
After spending the entire 2020 season in the Majors, Abraham Toro has a new goal: to keep playing. He will be able to take his place and achieve his goals in 2021, including scoring 20 home runs.

To do that, it should start at training camp right now. We will remember that his big camp in 2019 just laid the foundation for his last month of the season in August.

Apparently, he is able to repeat his 2019 record so far at the Astros camp. In recent weeks we have seen him become easier. It happens defensively (he often plays on the third floor, but he trains on and off the first floor) and offensively.

After a very scary batting season, he was able to perform better in camp (what’s still a small sample, we agree). Yesterday, he made his first camp, and he had his third hit of the spring.

In eight batting appearances, he took three wins, one run bat and one run. Its strike tax: .375 / .500 / 1.125.

I invite you to look at the tweet below and see his product point.

Currently, he is lucky to believe in the absence of Alex Breckman. Astros’ regular third paceman is expected to return shortly, missing a few batting appearances at Toro camp.

But in the meanwhile, Quebec has to get used to it – that’s what he does. After all, the astrologers of the last years (since Carlos Korea) are often injured and a door can open quickly.

