US President Biden is set to sign an executive order to facilitate voting

Mar 07, 2021 0 Comments
Le président américain Biden va signer un décret pour faciliter l'accès au vote

In response to Donald Trump’s presidential defeat on November 3, several Republican-majority local parliaments are trying to restrict access to the vote. The millionaire promises without proof that he was distorted by voter fraud.

On Wednesday, the Democrat-majority House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at overcoming obstacles to voting in the country. The text should now go to the Senate (50 Democrats against 50 Republicans), where its future is uncertain.

The presidential decree calls for the development or modernization of federal websites that provide information on elections and voting.

“Today, Bloody Sunday, I am signing an executive order to make it easier for voters to cast their ballots and improve their access to the ballot box,” Biden said. Broadcast on Sunday.

“Every voter should be able to vote and his or her vote should be taken into account,” the head of state should announce. “If you have great ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let people vote.”

On March 7, 1965, hundreds of peaceful protesters were violently repressed by police in Selma. A few months later, in August, Congress passed the Right to Vote Act, which eliminated the temptation and taxes to become a voter.

“What is left of Selma’s march is that while nothing can stop a free people from using their most sacred power as citizens, some are doing everything they can to snatch that power away from them,” Mr Fiden had to say.

According to the president, “elected officials in 43 states have already introduced more than 250 bills, making it difficult for Americans to vote.” “We can’t let them win.”

