Home Science The asteroid, classified as “dangerous,” will orbit the Earth in March

The asteroid, classified as “dangerous,” will orbit the Earth in March

Mar 07, 2021 0 Comments
The asteroid, classified as "dangerous," will orbit the Earth in March

The asteroid, which will be the largest to graze Earth in 2021, is fast approaching

It will go very close to our planet. Next March 21 a Asteroid Named “2001 F032”, it will be the largest of 2021, grazing the earth. This phenomenon occurs naturally every year without any risk. But NASA still classifies the asteroid as a “dangerous object” as it passes near the Blue Planet. Science and life.

A space body is considered “dangerous” when it crosses or comes very close to Earth’s orbit, thus causing the risk of collision.

Bigger and faster

But don’t panic! The probability of impact with the Earth is still very low. It will pass about 2 million kilometers from our head. Its size is estimated to be 0.767 to 1.714 km in diameter, which is why it is comparable to San Francisco’s famous Golden Bridge.

This is good news for astronomers and other star enthusiasts because it can be seen through a telescope. Not only is this one of the biggest asteroids you can find, it is also very fast. Its speed is more than 34.4 kilometers per second (124,000 km per hour).

READ  SpaceX launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 SkySats, sticks rocket landing

You May Also Like

NASA's Mars robot makes its first ride - NRK Urix - Overseas News and Documentaries

NASA’s Mars robot makes its first ride – NRK Urix – Overseas News and Documentaries

For the first time, astronomers have evidence of tectonic activity on an exoplanet

For the first time, astronomers have evidence of tectonic activity on an exoplanet

Historical Images: NASA operates on Mars

Historical Images: NASA operates on Mars

Amateur astronomers search for a "precious" meteorite the size of an apricot that fell in France

Amateur astronomers search for a “precious” meteorite the size of an apricot that fell in France

Астероид ли е създал живота на Земята

What is the relationship between asteroids, discovered water and organic matter and the creation of life on Earth

Nearby, the hot super-Earth rock exoplanet was discovered

Nearby, the hot super-Earth rock exoplanet was discovered

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *