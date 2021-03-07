MLP at a glance: Tony Fernandez’s house demolished | Nate Pearson on the field today

Tony Fernandez’s house was broken into

The two entered his home and left with his World Series and Star Match rings.

Hunter Green and his options for the season

His primary goal is to break the Cincinnati Reds lineup.

Joel Pimps in Toronto (again)

Blue Zeus captured him again today. How long will he be with the team?

The Red Sox demanded bombs from Diamondback in November. On February 10, Jaycee requested him to leave Boston. On February 22 the Red Sox claimed him from Jayas. Now Zeus has called him back. So do both teams mistakenly think he’s a guy who can sneak in by discounts? https://t.co/GSc6HJvS3K – Andrew Stoyton (nd Androstoden) March 6, 2021

Nate Pearson on the field today

Charlie Montoya has said he has been doing light training since being injured this week.

#Blujes Manager Charlie Montoyo says Nate Pearson has been playing catch at 90 feet today because he eases his action from a perfect hip stiffness. – Rob Langley (longleysunsport) March 6, 2021

Kevin Kiermeyer returns to play on Tuesday

His hip pain is now a thing of the past.

# Rays Kiermeyer is set to introduce spring on Tuesday, saying hip tightness is gone and should be the whole trip, as you can imagine, excited to get there. – Mark Topkin (TBTimes_Rays) March 6, 2021

Orioles is interested in Michael Franco

However, they are not alone.

The Orioles are among the teams considering Michael Franco. There are others, however. – John Heyman (on John Heyman) March 6, 2021

Brock Holt could be a great researcher

The utility player is currently playing for the Texas Rangers.

Alex Cora of NESN Broadcasting said he thinks Brock Holt will one day be a better broadcaster. “You make a lot of money,” Tom tells Caron. “60 days a year, what kind of money do you make? That’s amazing bro. If you’re smart, why would you want to be a manager?” – Jason Mastrotonado (@J Mastrotonado) March 6, 2021

Jared Kelenick suffers from pain in his left knee

However, he could return to the field “very soon”.