Bad weather in the Mediterranean

A depression is spreading from northern Morocco and southern Spain to central Italy. This causes an episode of bad weather in the western Mediterranean.

While northern Europe enjoys much calmer weather due to high pressure conditions, the weather in the Mediterranean is more severe. In fact, the British Anticyclone rejects bad weather to the southeast of Spain, the Balearic Islands, Morocco, northern Algeria, Sardinia and central Italy.

This bad weather is flooding up to Languedoc in France, with this Sunday’s Herald Mini Sevens episode on reliefs.

Two months of rain in 24 hours and flooding in Andalusia and Morocco

For a week, Morocco has been battered by torrential rains. The rains have returned to the southeast of Spain and caused flooding in Andalusia since last Thursday.

Strong degeneration in northern Algeria, the Balearic Islands and Sardinia

Monday, This bad weather will reach Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, and then northern Algeria. If these rains are expected to be abundant in northern Algeria, they will benefit after the relatively dry winter in this country. But occasionally, under very severe storm cells, some floods of vadis and floods are not excluded.

Central Italy in scenes

Depression caused by bad weather on Monday from Morocco and northern Algeria to eastern Spain will reach Italy on Tuesday, where severe storms are expected. The Rome area is particularly vulnerable: up to 100 mm of water is expected, with the risk of flooding. Slightly on the edges, the north of Tunisia experienced temporarily marked and turbulent weather with thunderstorms, which were largely without consequences.