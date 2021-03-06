The Chicago Bears have had all sorts of problems with their quarterbacks over the past few years, and the Illinois list is eager to find a solution to this problem.

According to Chicago Tribune, Russell Wilson, of the Seahawks headquarters in Seattle, will be Pierce’s priority in office.

Over the past few weeks, Wilson has voiced his dissatisfaction with his organization, which wants to comment on the results, especially its offensive line.

According to ESPN, the Seahawks will not seek to part with the 32-year-old, but will ask for offers from teams that want to get his services.

Since being selected in the second eclipse of the 2017 draft written by Pierce, Mitchell Trobiski has never been able to meet the expectations he has placed on him, with fewer choices than other centers like Patrick Mahomes and Deshan Watson. The 26-year-old had six wins and three defeats last season, while delivering 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He should now become a free agent.

Following a trade with the Jaguars, Nick Foles joined the Bears in March 2020. Like Trobiski, Foles failed to live up to Pierce’s expectations, but the latter has two more seasons in his contract. Last season, he maintained a 2-5 record, throwing a big 10 assists, but made eight interceptions.