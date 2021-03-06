For the first time, astronomers have evidence of tectonic activity on an exoplanet

LHS 3844B Exoplanet is the most undesirable world. The object is very close to the star it orbits. Probably no atmosphere, which means that after exposure to light, the surface temperature may rise. Up to 800 degrees CelsiusAfter dark, mark -250 degrees Celsius. Scientists say it is the first planet outside their solar system Evidence of tectonic activity.
Scientists believe there is a flow of surface material in the hemisphere. It was determined based on the LHS 3844b brightness and temperature phase curves. The collected data was then used in computer simulations.
Art view of the LHS 3844b exoplanet
In the end it looks like that One hemisphere of an exoplanet may be covered by volcanoes. In contrast, there is no tectonic function on the other hand. This is due to large temperature differences. However, more advanced tools will be used in the future to confirm these findings accurately. After the example Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.