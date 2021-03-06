Eddie Murphy has never had a problem in Hollywood because of his skin color

Actor Eddie Murphy – Christine Calhan / ACE Pictures / Instar / Cover Images



Eddie Murphy promises him that his skin color has never been a barrier in his life in Hollywood. The comedian rose to fame in the 1980s when America roared with valuable laughter Live Saturday night. The doors of Hollywood then opened for him, leaving him to collect millions of dollars at the box office. Flick of Beverly Hills Or Natty Professor. According to him, he always knew how to ensure that his color had no influence on his work.

“In terms of my work and my career, my skin color has never been an issue. I’ve been making movies for 40 years and I never stopped filming because I was black. I won this thing. But that doesn’t mean heaven,” he told the Radio Times in an interview. Promised Evening standard.

Born in the United States

“I am a black man born in the United States. I am African-American. There is no way you can deal with some of the hassles of growing up in this country. This has been going on for years, but it is not just African Americans. It also concerns women and other minorities. Whites lead the boat. It has always been that way, ”he added.

