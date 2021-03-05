Nearby, the hot super-Earth rock exoplanet was discovered

European stellar astronomers have discovered a red dwarf smaller than the Sun, 26.3 light-years from our planet, orbiting the hot exoplanet Glyce 486b, a super-Earth orbiting the nearby star Glyce 486. According to scientists, the third closest rock exoplanet ever discovered is in close proximity to the atmosphere, so due to its high temperature, life-friendly conditions are unlikely to exist.

Researchers at the Spanish-German consortium CARMENES, led by Tryphon Trifonov, a planetary scientist at the German Planck Institute of Astronomy in Heidelberg, made their observations with various terrestrial and space telescopes and related “scientific” publications.

“Glyce 486b cannot be habitable, at least not in the way we know it to be on Earth.” However, it’s not only hot enough to be a volcanic world, but its temperature makes it ideal for studying possible atmospheres, “Trifonov said.

Glyce 486b may retain some of its original atmosphere, and may have many volcanoes and some volcanic eruptions on its dry surface. Exoplanet is estimated to take only one and a half days to complete its orbit around its star (which is the length of its year), 2.5 million kilometers from it.

It is about 30% larger than Earth because its radius is about 1.3 times larger, while its mass is almost three times (2.8 times larger). Its surface temperature is 430 degrees Celsius, which is slightly lower than Venus, while a man on its surface would feel gravity 70% stronger than Earth.

“If the planet is 100 degrees hotter, its entire surface will be a lava.” Its atmosphere will contain gaseous rocks, “said Jose Caballero, an astronomer at the Spanish Center for Astrobiology.

Over the past two and a half decades, astronomers have discovered more than 4,300 extraterrestrial planets, both rocky and non-rocky, some of which have similarities to Earth. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in Chile will be launched this year and the Ultra Large L telescope under construction in the future) is a possible chemical analysis of the atmosphere.

“Studying the Atmosphere of Glyce 486b” would become the “rosette column” of other planets, at least for Earth-like planets, “Caballero said, referring to the discovery of an inscription in 1799 that helped archaeologists translate the Egyptian language into hieroglyphics for the first time.

“Once the James Webb Telescope is up and running, we plan to monitor the Glyce 486b.” In about two and a half to three years we will be able to determine if there is an atmosphere on this planet, and if so, we hope to know what its composition is, “Trifonov said.

Read the science publication Here.