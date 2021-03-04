The Vikings: The End of Kyle Rudolph’s Adventure | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

10 years later, at 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns, the tight end was released by Kyle Rudolph Vikings. First reported by NFL Media ‘s Ian Roboport, the news was later confirmed by the owner. The player responded with an article in the Players Tribune.

“Thanks Minnesota !! Although my time for the Vikings is over, my time as a Minnesota has only just begun! “

The 31-year-old will save his team 5 million caps (and 8 million cash) in the second round. Now his former coach Mike Zimmer paid tribute to him.

Kyle has been a leader and guide for us both on and off the court since the first day we came to Minnesota. He has played such an important role in this team and in this community throughout his life, it is an honor to have coached him for the last seven seasons. He will be missed and we wish him and his family the best. “

Dual Pro Bowler joins an interesting class of tight end free agents including Rudolf Jonne Smith and Hunter Henry.