His accomplice was charged with murder

New twist on the Elisa Pilarcy affair. The young woman’s boyfriend has been charged with premeditated murder, the prosecution announced Thursday.

Christoph Ellul, a friend of Eliza Pilarsky and Curtis’ dog owner, has been charged with premeditated murder.

Christoph Ellul was charged with “prudence, irresponsibility, negligence, negligence or arbitrary or breach of duty of duty (…) arbitrarily causing the death of” his friend “. Was placed under supervision.

As a reminder, 29-year-old and pregnant Eliza Pilarsky died in a forest in Eisenhower, where she was found near Curtis, a hunter, “after a bruise following multiple bites”, according to the autopsy. His comrade Christoph Ellul mentioned the hunting package, but the results of DNA analysis and examination of the bite “tend to prove that Curtis was exclusively involved in dog bites, which led to the young ” death. The prosecution said in November.

