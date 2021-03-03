Home Economy Cannabidiol | The canopy introduces CPT-infused water in the United States

Cannabidiol | The canopy introduces CPT-infused water in the United States

Mar 03, 2021 0 Comments
Cannabidiol | The canopy introduces CPT-infused water in the United States

(Smiths Falls) Canopy development strengthens its presence in the United States, where four cannabidiol-permeable bright waters were pumped there before federal legalization.


The Canadian Press

Cannabis maker Smiths Falls says four of its Quattro brand drinks will be delivered to its U.S. customers on Tuesday.

The bright water contains 20 milligrams of CBT and comes in four flavors including ginger and lime, cucumber and mint, blueberry and acai, and fashion fruit and guava. They were the first CPD drinks in the canopy across the border.

355 milliliters of colorful water has been available in Canada since last fall, and Martha Stewart, who joins the production of Biosteal and This Works CPT, has already sold the canopy in the United States as part of its expansion strategy.

Quadru colorful water is sold through e-commerce.

Business observers believe Canadian cannabis companies will have more opportunities in the United States this year as US President Joe Biden and his Democrats introduce legislation to ease federal cannabis laws.

Company in this story: (TSX: WEED)

READ  Dow Futures Cautious Ahead of Fed, Greenback Extends Slump

You May Also Like

Amazon is changing the icon of its mobile app

Amazon is changing the icon of its mobile app

Operating topics: G4S, Boeing

Titres My Activity: United Airlines, CAE, Logitech

Un très beau contrat pour l'entreprise belge.

La Sabah (Charleroi) won the maintenance contract for 80 F-16 aircraft of the US Air Force

The acquisition of Myheridage by an American fund will not change any of its French plans

The acquisition of Myheridage by an American fund will not change any of its French plans

Automobile / Electric History (3). 1973, Sudden rebirth of interest in electricity

Automobile / Electric History (3). 1973, Sudden rebirth of interest in electricity

British Columbia was donated by good Samaritan gardeners

British Columbia was donated by good Samaritan gardeners

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *