OnePlus 9 Pro reveals its specifications in some screenshots before launching on March 8th

OnePlus Posted A teaser It was recently announced that a special event will be held on March 8th. The OnePlus 9 is the debut of the series, and may even be the company’s first smartwatch, as the film refers to Hasselpot. Recently, screen shots have been released that reveal some of the highlights of the main features starting next week. – OnePlus 9 Pro.

I was already able to see pictures with the OnePlus 9 Pro, which comes with a quad camera on the back, and a laser rangefinder and dual-LED flash. The two rooms in the upper corner stand out for their generous size. Therefore, the phone will use a system with two main cameras Oppo Find X3 Pro. Also, you can see screenshots below of the OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera app, but also some details about it.

We notice that there is a quad system with two main cameras on the back of the phone: 48 MP + 50 MP And two 8 MP. The cameras are 2 MP respectively.. The screen is curved and measures 6.7 inches diagonally with an update rate of 120 Hz. The phone runs Android 11 with Oxygen OS interface. The model number will be LE2123 and will be a processor Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. We notice that it can shoot 4K at 120 FPS and 8K at 30 FPS.

Vanilla Edition, Standard, OnePlus 9, and One, except for the OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9R. It should bring a design similar to the OnePlus 8D series. The OnePlus 9R is equipped with a quad camera on the back with a 6.5-inch screen with full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. This room includes one 64 MP main sensor f / 1.7 aperture and 8 MP secondary camera (Ultravide) + two 2 MP sensors each (probably macro and bokeh). Inside will be the processor Snapdragon 690, With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. At the same time, the battery is generous, which is 5000 mAh unit.

You can get some more teasers and some escapes until it starts on Monday, March 8th.