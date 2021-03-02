In the first game of the training camp this year, Quebecian Abraham Toro was knocked out of the plate in two appearances after losing 6-1 to the Miami Marlins and the Houston Astros on Sunday.

In his first appearance, a third paceman was called on strike.

In his second appearance, he hit a ball into the center field.

Last year Toro averaged 149 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

Otto scored a point for Lopez

For his part, Otto Lopez scored a point in a 6-4 Toronto Blue Jays victory over the New York Yankees.

Lopez entered the game as a substitute runner and he crossed the plate. In a batting appearance, he scored at bat.

Lopez was born in the Dominican Republic, but spent his teenage years in Montreal. He joined the Toronto organization in 2016.

Rowdy Telles started the Blue Jays offense with a double two-run voucher in the first inning.

Left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay dropped two right innings for the Toronto team, knocking the Yankees’ first six hitters in three catches.

After three-and-a-half innings, the Blue Jays took a 5-0 lead, with the Yankees coming back and eventually scoring 5-4.

In the sixth inning Logan Wormoth sealed the victory in the right center field with a solo homer.

Although he conceded one run and two wins in two innings, the win went to DJ Jeech’s record.

The Blue Zeus is set to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.