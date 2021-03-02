A

The house that served as the location for The Godfather and Beyonc’s Black Is King movie has gone on sale for $ 90 million, making it the most expensive list in the United States today.

Beverly House has 18 rooms of more than 28,975 square feet, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, its own Art Deco style nightclub and 3.5 acres of gardens inspired by the villa of Roman Emperor Hadrian in DeVoli.

The Beverly Hills House was designed by architect Gordon Kaufman and built in 1926 by Bank President Milton Gates. In 1946, Hollywood actor Marion Davis bought it for his partner, newspaper mogul William Randolph Hearst. When Davis was in possession, the house belonged to John F.

The spectacular column pool was designed by Davis to mark the famous Roman-inspired Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle, the residence of San Simeone in Hearst. It later served as the venue for Beyonc’s 2020 film and visual album Black Is King.

Past Bombings: The gardens of Beverly Palace were inspired by the villa of Roman Emperor Hadrian in DeVoli

/ Company

The house serves as the backdrop for one of the most famous stages in the history of cinema. Appearing in The Godfather of Francis Ford Coppola in 1972 as the home of filmmaker Jack Waltz, he wakes up one morning to find the fragmented head of his precious racing horse wrapped in his sheets.

The house was also featured on The Bodyguard in 1992, starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

American Beauty: This home has a fantastic two-story library, as well as a nightclub, movie theater and spa

/ Company

Aside from its glorious history, the house has an 82-foot-long entrance hall with a 22-foot-high hand-painted roof. Also inside the property, visitors can find a two-story library, billiard room, movie theaters, spa and gym, tennis court, private staff quarters and a commercial kitchen for up to 400 people.

The property is priced at m 90 million (9 119 million) and is being sold internationally by London agents Beechamp Estates. This is the most expensive American house listed with a British company.