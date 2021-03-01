Uber: Drivers can no longer use their smartphone in Brussels

Thunder Club, in the world of “car rental with drivers” and especially in Uber. Brussels’ management has decided to ban drivers of Uber transport service from using their smartphones to accept grocery orders. La Libre Belgium.

At Bell RDL’s microphone, Natalie is hurt. “It’s not natural that we can no longer work. I’m free. I’ve been doing this job for 4 years. If I can no longer work on smartphones, how do we do that? We work at Papyrus ?!”

Brussels officials said the bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police station. “We are not specifically targeting Uber, but we make sure that orders and orders on LVC (rental cars with driver) are respected”, The cabinet explains.

The offender’s vehicle is impounded and a criminal case is pending

“However, it stipulates that booking agreements must be at least three hours long and that shopping orders via cell phone geolocation system are prohibited. Violated drivers will receive an alert after the first test. After that, they will be allowed, “he said.

“It is incomprehensible that the government is taking action against 2,000 drivers based on the rules currently being examined by the Constitutional Court.”, Replied one of Uber’s managers in Belgium. According to deputy CDH Christophe de Buegler, the ban is tantamount to “asking a cook not to use pots anymore,” he said. This week his party will ask the minister-president to explain himself in parliament.

An action is scheduled for Monday morning in front of the offices of Brussels Minister-President Rudy Verward.