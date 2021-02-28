Johnson & Johnson U.S. to grant emergency approval for vaccine

The U.S. vaccine Johnson & Johnson received a green light from U.S. officials on Saturday, calling it “the biggest news” for Joe Biden, however, “do not reduce their security in the face of infection.”

On Saturday, February 27, the United States granted emergency approval for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This single-dose vaccine, which can be stored in refrigerator temperatures, combines with Pfizer / Bioendech and Moderna, in a massive vaccination campaign in the United States that killed more than 500,000 people.

After reading in detail the data of clinical trials conducted on more than 43,000 people, a panel of experts on Friday recommended that the U.S. company sell the vaccine.







At least three million doses of the product are ready for distribution early next week, according to the U.S. government. Johnson & Johnson has pledged to send 100 million doses to the United States by the end of June.

“Do not undermine your security”

This is good news for all Americans and an encouragement to our efforts to end the crisis, “said Joe Biden, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau. But we cannot reduce our security or take victory for granted, “he said.

With a total of 600 million doses ordered from Pfizer and Moderna, by the end of July, there will be enough vaccines in the United States to vaccinate almost the entire population. Johnson & Johnson can additionally accelerate the vaccination campaign.

The epidemic has killed more than 2.5 million people worldwide since December 2019, according to a report released by AFP on Saturday. More than 113,374,410 infections have been diagnosed.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 510,467 more deaths than Brazil (252,835), Mexico (184,474), India (156,938) and the United Kingdom (122,415).

With AFP