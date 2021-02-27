Tiger Woods surgeries were successful – LINFO.re

Golf icon Tiger Woods suffered “multiple open fractures” in his right leg after a tragic accident near Los Angeles in the United States.

Golf is recovering

Golf Tiger Woods He was killed in a horrific crash on Tuesday, February 23, when his car rolled several times Angels, United States. He was hospitalized with serious injuries to both legs Harbor-UCLA. In a statement, he said his entourage and emergency services were operating during a golf emergency.

On Friday, February 26, his relatives posted a message on his Twitter account Surgical interventions “They won“And Champion”Recovering“, Reports R.D.L.

New practices

In the press release, Tiger Woods, Transferred to the most prestigious hospital Cedars-Sinai From “City of Angels“, After first aid.

News “Follow-up procedures for his injuries“He was offered this health facility, but no details about these treatments and care have been released.”The procedures were successful and he is now recovering“, Clarified the short text published on behalf of”Tiger and his family“.

He is very lucky

The chain refers to it Tiger Woods Has been running for a long time “Many open fractures“To the right foot. Tiger Woods “Very lucky to make it alive“.

> Read more: Tiger Woods: No case of “dangerous driving” after a serious accident