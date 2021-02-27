Superman: New movie produced by JJ Abrams

Superman will take to the big screen again! A new film is in production, produced by JJ Abrams and written by Da-Nehisi Coates, who has worked exclusively on comic books around Black Panther.

Is it a bird? Is this a plane? No, he’s the next Superman! Deadline Announces that a new film will be produced under the direction of JJ Abrams, who will produce it Via His company is Bad Robot. This is no surprise to those who follow the news a little, because it is whispered From the end of 2019 And the beginning of his contract with WarnerMedia, director of Star Wars and Man of Steel in Chapters VII and IX. So we have to believe that the rumor is true, this new opus was written by American writer and journalist Ta-Nehishi Coates, who is not new to the world of comic books because we are indebted to the mini-series. “Waganda World” Around the Black Panther that won at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2018.

At this point, two big unknowns arise: Will this be a new remake, planned eight years later with Jack Snyder Man of Steel? After all, will Henry be in the cave? In late 2019, when rumors started circulating around JJ Abrams, it was rumored that the actor was leaving and the director was looking for a younger successor for him. While there was no definite plan at the time, the main interested party has expressed a desire to discover the hero’s famous red cape. So the release of Justice League’s Snyder Cut may be a great time to clear things up.

Meanwhile, there’s something funny about JJ Abrams coming face-to-face with Superman, as he previously worked on a resume in the early 2000s: To fly, The feature film he wrote has elements found later in the following films dedicated to Man of Steel (Superman Returns, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman). More than Zack Snyder, Krypton’s activity was shown to us in detail … but the planet never exploded, the hero had to face an invasion of Earth by his own people, at the end of which he would die (at the end of it). Like the dawn of righteousness) then resurrected. D.C. Note that Icon Air Force One (without the President’s plane, the scene seen in Brian Singer’s Opus) is about to prevent an accident, and that his glasses, like Clark Kent’s, must serve him to control all his powers. Lex Luthor was a CIA agent.

If JJ Abrams expressed his interest in being the starting point of a trilogy, Flyby would never see daylight because the estimated budget was too high. This did not prevent some actors from being censored, a young 20-year-old Angoys: a particular Henry Cavell, who tested the costume before being rejected. But it is only a postponement, two decades after this first missed date, who says the time he collaborated with Alias’ dad has not finally come?

Next meeting with Superman: March 18 in the US and April 22 in France