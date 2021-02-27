A year ago Mohamed Toure Entered the record books of Oceanian football. His goal against the Central Coast Mariners on February 14, 2020 made him the 15-year-old 326-day-old goalkeeper in Adelaide United’s left-wing Australian football league history.

Mohamed Toure Born in 2004 to Liberian parents in Conakry, Guinea. He joined the other side of the world when he was two years old and logically followed in the footsteps of his older brother Al Hassan, 20, U23 International for United Player and Socciros.

But Mohamed Tour is still going fast, having already confirmed the brilliance of 2020 Valentine’s Day in twelve months: with nine entries in the game, after a goal in 2019/2020, he has already reached three records since the last launch last season.

Two consecutive goals against Perth Glory (3-5) and Melbourne Victory (1-0) to seal a crucial victory on the West Sydney Wanderers (2-3) turf were a freshman last night. Well served by the Burundians Pacific Neongabire, Which shows its main qualities, namely its speed and accuracy.

Mohamed Toure Already for his father Amara, a moderate semi-pro in Liberia in his youth, and already dreams of playing the Tokyo game next summer with Australia, along with his big brother.