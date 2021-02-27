Chance of almost 2m40 scaring everyone!

Some people are lucky enough to be born with an exceptional physical gift. A Demicode body for LeBron James, A terrible relaxation for the likes of Zion Williamson… Then there is Abiodune Adegok, whose natural capacity should be 2m40! The pictures of his training are terrifying!

Whether we like it or not, basketball is a centimeter sport. So obviously, some “little ones” have been able to impose themselves and have their own identity in the history of the league like Alan Iverson or Chris Paul… However, as a general rule, it makes no difference if it is more than 2 meters or so. Wrong in pursuing excellence.

Be careful not to be too tall as there are plenty of flaws if needed. For example, Yao Ming, 2m29, was never able to recover from all the injuries to his leg due to his height and weight. Similarly, in the current NBA, Boban Marjanovic and Taco Fall Increasingly the lack of movement in the face of athletes and energetic players is a struggle to find the time they are playing.

However, the idea of ​​having a real control tower in the paint is exciting and will always excite scouts and NBA owners. There is no doubt that this is the reason why the 2m40 Nigerian prospect Abiodune Adeko has been panicking on the web for days. The pictures of his training are completely extraordinary.

The basketball court gives 2m40 here. Anyone who goes by the name of Big Nija can support anyone under the circle with a simple shoulder kick, which is dangerous on the basketball court! So he will have to work in other areas to succeed at the highest level, but the physical base is solid!

Besides, it’s even crazy to see him next to an average man.

Before dreaming about the NBA, Big Nija will be showcasing his talents on the league’s platforms for young opportunities called MPAC Sports in the Emirates. We hope the beginning of a journey is exceptional!