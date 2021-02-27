Americans say Saudi Crown Prince approves assassination of journalist Hashashji

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved the capture or killing of journalists and critics of Riyadh Jamal Hashukji, who was brutally murdered at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul in 2018. The U.S. Secret Service has reached such a conclusion, according to a long-awaited report.

Following the release of the announced document, the US government announced travel and sanctions against those involved. But then Salman says he was not directly punished by Washington Daily The New York Times (NYT) is an agent of Reuters.

According to Riyadh, the US decision to assassinate Hashuqi is baseless and inaccurate. He described the relationship with the United States as strong and lasting, according to Reuters.

The assassination of Hashukji two years ago has unleashed waves of international criticism and called for a re-evaluation of diplomatic relations with Riyadh. A commando associated with the Crown Prince bin Salmon was killed on October 2, 2018, and his body was mutilated, Turkish investigators say.

The heir to the Saudi throne denies any involvement in the gruesome assassination, and more than 20 people, including Salman’s well – known collaborators, have already been charged.

According to US reporters, Saudi agents are unlikely to carry out the massacre without the Crown Prince’s permission. According to them, since 2017 he has had “complete control” over the state’s security and intelligence services.

“We believe that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved an operation to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Hashukji in Istanbul, Turkey,” US media quoted him as saying. Document, Published by the Office of the Director of Investigation (ODNI). It also claims that the real ruler of Saudi Arabia has “supported the use of force to silence dissidents abroad.”

The report, which emerged a year ago, was the administration of former President Trump, who was a clear ally of Riyadh, but blocked its classification in violation of the 2019 law. But Republican Trump appointed Democrat Joe Biden to the White House on Jan. 20, and he wants to speak out against Saudi Arabia, Reuters reports.

Following the release of the ODNI report, the US State Department introduced a “Kashukji ban” allowing the introduction of targeted sanctions in connection with intimidation or threats against protesters operating outside their homeland. “From today, we will launch new global measures … to impose visa restrictions on those who carry out extraterrestrial attacks on journalists or activists.” Said Anthony Blingen, President of US Diplomacy.

The method was immediately used against 76 Saudi nationals, and the Foreign Ministry said some of the cases were unrelated to the Hashukji assassination. News release Does not contain the names of the victims.

The finance ministry soon announced its own measures, which would impose sanctions on Ahmed Asiri, a former second-in-command of Saudi intelligence and an element of Saudi security. The “Rapid Deployment Division” is responsible for protecting the Crown Prince by the US government. Hashukji was one of the defendants in the murder case, but the Saudi judiciary acquitted him.

Although Prince Bin Salman has been blamed by US investigators for the death of an American journalist who contributed to The Washington Post, he is not the heir to the throne. NYT writes, citing senior officials, that “President Biden has decided that the direct punishment of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is too expensive.”