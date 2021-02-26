Home Entertainment Prince Harry has left the royal family because the press “was destroying his sanity.”

Feb 26, 2021 0 Comments
A message “Toxic“Yesterday, at the” Late Late Show “in the United States, James Gordon received Prince Harry, with whom he left the royal family at the end of March 2020. Lady de’s son later resigned his duties to public pay. They had decided to get down to the field.

“It was toxic”

In his interview with the American host, he explained that it was Henry of Sussex who had left the royal family.Toxicity“Newspapers in Great Britain.”It was a very difficult environment and I believe a lot of people saw this. We all know how the British press works. It was destroying my sanity. It is toxic“, He said. Continue:”I did what any husband or father did – I took my family out of there. But I never ran! I will always serve others, so no matter where I am in the world, I will always do the same“.

In addition, James Gordon asked Prince Harry for his opinion on the series “The Crown,” which will know the life of his grandmother Elizabeth II. “They are not telling the truth. This is fiction. But it is inspired very freely from reality“, He replied,”It gives a good idea of ​​the lifestyle and the stresses that go with it“And to believe:”I am more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than the stories about my family, my wife and me because some magazine articles are truly presented.“.

