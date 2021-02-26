Fake news about the Acropolis is back in the air!

The pedestal falls from the monument of Agrippa. When we say that it will fall, it means that it has a slope of 10 cm, which means that the risk of collapse is real. Like the risk that people will be killed if they stand near him at the crucial moment. The Ministry of Culture takes care of the proper solution of the problem and establishes the construction site. Misinformation, forgery, and related works are named works for another project, Central Entrance Stair Restoration, which are still in the pre-design stage. And some exploded without trying to control what was happening. By signing them. Without autopsy. Let the archaeologists and architects working in the Archaeological Service be among them and check the information.

A new chapter in the unleashed war against the Ministry of Culture has erupted with the text, which, apart from the lies contained in it, moves to the main purpose of holding the Ministry of Culture hostage and doing no work. Especially in the Acropolis. What to do if a monument is destroyed? Well, then too bad for the monument.

The work of Agrippa’s pedestal, like all works, is done by the Acropolis Monuments Protection Service (YSMA), which the complainants must have heard of because they are their colleagues. Apparently they did not do so because they knew the truth in that matter. Of what they brought (?), They wrote a text for a collection of signatures, in which they say:

“By the end of October 2020, we were surprised by the news that extensive concrete pavement work had already begun on the Acropolis, while the official information was that these interventions were being made to serve people with disabilities.” In the following paragraphs, the objections of a war filled with not new, fake news became known as the rest. What has prompted them now is, according to their writings, to erect a new marble staircase in the Propelia. They disagree with this proposal (which is still on paper) and the thoughts of another monument, the Roman Roman Poole Gate at the base of the western access.

At the very least, they express their complete opposition to the routes already laid, the routes already announced to take place in the Acropolis, and the proposed Roman-scale reconstruction of the western access of the Acropolis. “In short, they ask that nothing be done. With the necessary ideological icing:” In general, the belief that one can ‘regain the characteristics and values’ in the Acropolis today and ‘contribute to the proper reception of the monument’ and ‘credibility’ as a whole is a very dangerous path when they end.

Now we come to the part where we talk about the middle ground. Agrippa’s monument, as we pointed out at the beginning of the text, is in danger. The Central Archaeological Council has expressed its support for the work that needs to be done for a long time. During the discussion of the routes, the council set up a space in front of the pedestal and said it should be sealed against incoming rainwater. This is what is being done now. The area where the Stigas pavement was built is not the ancient pavement. In the neighborhood, these are denounced as works allegedly for the entrance staircase. It will, again, be in the pre-design stage.

During the excavation, Dinsmore reached the rock 13 meters below, but again made bundles of unconcentrated material. From 1905 to the present, the monument has a slope that needs to be fixed. To eliminate the problem, KAS agreed to use geotextiles and place 8 cm of compacted soil, so as not to infiltrate as much water as possible.

Due to this recovery and emergency intervention, a scaffolding will be set up within a few days, which has been selected by KAS.

Two questions: Who among the signatories of any speech on the works of the Acropolis did the autopsy? Not obvious, because the sacred rock is covered due to an epidemic

Second: The Minister of Culture announced that the size of the entrance to the Propolia would be discussed at an international conference on the work of the Acropolis in September. Do they consider her too naive to start with now? Or such a bad scientist, can you start without any study?