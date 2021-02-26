“Round and round the earth

This is not enough, Sami. Counting the internet speeds of countries around the world recently India ranks 131st in the Speed ​​Test (Ookla) Global Index. Speed ​​Test publishes this index monthly. In this case, the results for the month of January are currently out.

India is two places behind India in December. It was recently reported that 5G internet service has been tested in India. Internet download speeds in India are 12.41 megabits per second and upload speeds are 4.76 megabits per second.

Ookla estimates the service speed of the Internet in about 140 countries. India is in the last ten places.

The United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Qatar top the list.