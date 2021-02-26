Home Technology சுத்துதே சுத்துதே நெட்வொர்க் … “The speed of the internet is bad; India in last 10 places ”| India Stands One hundred and Thirty first Rand in the Global Index published by Ookla Speedtest in the Mobile Internet Speed ​​| Puthiyathalaimurai – Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

சுத்துதே சுத்துதே நெட்வொர்க் … “The speed of the internet is bad; India in last 10 places ”| India Stands One hundred and Thirty first Rand in the Global Index published by Ookla Speedtest in the Mobile Internet Speed ​​| Puthiyathalaimurai – Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

Feb 26, 2021 0 Comments

“Round and round the earth

This is not enough, Sami. Counting the internet speeds of countries around the world recently India ranks 131st in the Speed ​​Test (Ookla) Global Index. Speed ​​Test publishes this index monthly. In this case, the results for the month of January are currently out.

India is two places behind India in December. It was recently reported that 5G internet service has been tested in India. Internet download speeds in India are 12.41 megabits per second and upload speeds are 4.76 megabits per second.

Picture

Ookla estimates the service speed of the Internet in about 140 countries. India is in the last ten places.

The United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Qatar top the list.

READ  Nintendo Live December 15 Indie Showcase - Hollow Night Silksong Finally here? | Gaming | Entertainment

You May Also Like

The first tax on cryptocurrencies has been announced

The first tax on cryptocurrencies has been announced

Xbox Controller is widely used by PC players - Nert 4. Life

Xbox Controller is widely used by PC players – Nert 4. Life

NASA releases a wide-ranging photograph of Mars taken diligently

NASA releases a wide-ranging photograph of Mars taken diligently

Telegraph allows unlimited groups, self-destructive messages and more in any chat in its new update

Telegraph allows unlimited groups, self-destructive messages and more in any chat in its new update

Call from London - Try the online mode preview of Watch Dogs: Legion of Liberty-Cameractor-Watch Dogs: Legion

Call from London – Try the online mode preview of Watch Dogs: Legion of Liberty-Cameractor-Watch Dogs: Legion

尾盘狂拉280% 一场人事变动让51信用卡涨疯了

拉 拉 280% 人事 让 51 信用卡 了 – 电子商务 – 支付 /

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *