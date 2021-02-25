Home Top News Facebook and Google will now have to pay for the media

Facebook and Google will now have to pay for the media

Feb 25, 2021 0 Comments
Facebook and Google will now have to pay for the media

An excellent first. On Thursday 25 February the Australian Parliament passed a law to force technology giants to pay the media to use their content. In detail, this new text requires digital sites – such as Google News through its News and Facebook tab – to be able to negotiate a royalty directly with each media outlet. The parties must agree on both the form and the amount of pay. If no agreement is reached, an arbitration procedure conducted by an independent body will be initiated.

That’s not all. Internet agents should warn the media in advance of any significant change in their approach – this will directly affect the reference of newspaper articles, and therefore their performance in terms of audience and advertising revenue. Millions of dollars in fines for violations are recommended by law.

“This is an important step,” Australian Finance Minister Josh Friedenberg said on Twitter. “This law will level the playing field and ensure that …

READ  As Texas gets colder, its Senator Ted Cruz goes to Cancun

You May Also Like

ATP - Cordoba - Benoît Paire amoureux et victorieux en Amérique du Sud

ATP – Cordoba – Benoit pair fall in love and win in South America #ATP #CordobaOpen #Jarry #Munar #NicolasJarry

victoria albert museum culture london

Breath of new art at the Victoria & Albert Museum

Cinema, -82% of ticket sales in North America

Cinema, -82% of ticket sales in North America

A "snow tsunami" struck Lake Michigan - Images

A “snow tsunami” struck Lake Michigan – Images

wander art rues londres

In the midst of the epidemic art takes to the streets of London

Venezuela | The expulsion of the EU ambassador within 72 hours of leaving the country

Venezuela | The expulsion of the EU ambassador within 72 hours of leaving the country

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *