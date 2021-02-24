Obama and Springsteen are involved in the state of the United States on eight state podcasts

Entitled Renigates: Born in the United States, The series was recorded in the singer’s studio. He and the former president share their “belief in the American ideal.”

A conversation above. Spotify, an audio-based audio site, released a new podcast on Monday featuring singer Bruce Springsteen and former US President Barack Obama. Renigates: Born in the United States, Two of the eight episodes have aired, indicating that two people have entered the world of podcasting, where they have so far only made a few rare appearances as guests. This is the marketing stunt for Spotify, which has made podcasts a growth driver since 2019 and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire all parts of the ecosystem, from content to marketing to technology tools.

“Obviously Bruce and I have nothing in common. He’s a white man from a small town in New Jersey. I’m black, mixed race, born in Hawaii. He’s a rock icon. I’m … not so cool.” Barack Obama

«Apparently Bruce and I have nothing in common, Barack Obama explains in the program trailer. He is a white man from a small town in New Jersey. I am black, mixed race, born in Hawaii. He is a rock icon. I … not so cold.The two first met and became friends during the 2008 presidential campaign. They recently met in New Jersey for a few days to record the show, which reflects the status of the United States and possible ways to reunite the country.

«During these conversations, we discovered that we still share a belief in the American ideal.“It simply came to our notice then. “Nostalgia is not like a boat, but a compass for the hard work ahead. “Thanks for their conversation, only part of it was filmed.”We found some answers, learned things, laughed, and had some drinks», Summarizes Barack Obama.

The former president takes charge from his wife Michael, and the podcast is one of the biggest hits of the past year, including an episode that reunites the two wives. Spotify announced an alliance in December Prince Harry and his wife Megan, Which will generate a series of podcasts for the site.