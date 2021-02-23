After the improperly placed trash can, the lamello milk is discarded

It was a bad night when the Hornets, who had been widely defeated by Jazz, challenged Rudy Cobert to the band this Monday night. Before the lightning could pick up, it did not stop Lamello talking the ball to the trash.

For a few weeks Holder, Lamelo Paul combines good shows. In addition to being a clear gift to the boss, the leader confirms his position as a future star with good scoring qualities. Unfortunately for him, there was nothing he could do to help the Hornets this Monday night against the Jazz. His people took the water, which gives the result of 132-110.

Lamello finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, all 8/20 on the shot and 2/7 on three pointers. A complicated match for him even though we looked bad. However, at the end of the second quarter he noticed a trash can, and the latter would not send it to Internet users.

Lamello said Mike Conley was too small. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SKrhWDEETH – HoopCentral (HTheHoopCentral) February 23, 2021

Lamelo tells Mike Conley that he is too young. 👀

Why do, Conley is like the best toad in the league – Alexei (@alextheballller) February 23, 2021

But why, Conley is one of the best guys in the league

Read this too

Great clue in the Timurcus Cousins ​​file

Do not insult 2021 All-Star Mike Conley – வாமிக் (ami வாமி வேன்வீட்வோ) February 23, 2021

Do not respect the 2021 All-Star Mike Conley

I like Lamelo, but you can not talk to Conley, he is very nice. – Ethan Alexander (@ Ethan Xander 14) February 23, 2021

I like Lamello, but you can’t put Conley in the trash, he’s so sweet.

Conley has no disrespect, he will always be better than Lamello – Chris (h Cryptopher) February 23, 2021

Conley has no disrespect, he will always be better than Lamello

Mike Conley is the most respected player in the NBA, he never gets technical mistakes. The leader tells you if someone is special. We hope Lamelo Paul got the news: abandoning the old Grizzly.