[புதிர் & டிராகன்கள்]As a result of the Marvel collaboration pulling the raw …! I can show God being pulled back. | App Bank

“Marvel Collaboration” takes place from 2/22.

At the moment, three people are challenging the rawness of such cooperation. What are the results?

* Please see the raw results for reference only.

About Marvel collaboration raw

This is the first time that “Marvel Collaboration” has taken place, and it has a great performance for all the characters! !!

This is a good deal, so I like to draw it to some extent.

By the way, the probability of emission of 6 stars or more, which seems to be a success, follows.

Star 6 stars or higher aspect ratio Star 7: 14% of total (7 bodies with 2% each)

Star 6: 25.2% of total (6 bodies for every 4.2%) Total: 39.2% (13 bodies)

Star 6 stars or more Marvel collaboration crude probability

Honestly, this is a completely new collaboration, so I’m happy with it anyway. I am glad to be affected by the number of different evolutions, so there is no loss anymore

However, I like to pull out non-transferable parts as much as possible, so if I dare say that, would it be a star 6?

Since there are 10 stones, I would like to pray that you do not be biased …!

Let’s challenge this raw immediately!

Kintoki results

Free minute results

Kintoki “This is bad!”

Following 10 results

Kintoki gets 6 out of 4 stars in 10 games in a row! Star 7 is not out, thoughDead poolOrHulkI think the content is good because the catchy characters are covered.

HoweverPoisonThe pressure is amazing …!

This is a pretty cool character, but at first glance it looks like a villain.

Kintoki “This is bad !!”

BRAKER Results

Free minute results

Breaker “What’s going on with the dress? The place?”

Following 10 results

BRAKER gets 7 stars consistently from the beginning! It’s a stone’s throw! ??

However, as for the non-transferable Star 6, it’s only a little lonely for the Hulk. Since there is no other option but to paint with a raw, it is a difficult situation if there is a character you like.

Do you really want to chase …? Focus on the future trends of the BRAKER

BRAKER “The green monster’s pressure is so strong that Iron Man will defeat it (“

The end of the day

Free minute results

Das “It seems that the hair color was black at first.”

Following 10 results

DasWolverineLooks like I’m glad it closed! I didn’t mention it, but a gizkey drop frame can’t even be exchanged with Wolverine’s 7 stars.

This character in particular is the light attribute version. “锖 兎It’s such a performance, and it’s good to wear up to 4 bodies.

Okay, should I draw with two more crude …?

Das “It’s awesome, but I mainly watch live-action movies, so it’s bad.”

Then

Purchaser of “2 Magic Gems + Marvel Cooperation Crude” which can be purchased for 250 Yen

If you look at what happened …

Cow ……

This crude is by no means a 7 star confirmation, but … why does this person pull the gods so often! !! !!