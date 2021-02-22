Home Top News The City of London is canceling multi-million pound concert hall projects

Feb 22, 2021 0 Comments
The City of London has canceled plans for a $ 288 million new concert hall in the capital.

Sir Simon, who has always worked with the LSO, was a key force behind plans for the multi-million pound concert hall on the Wall of London.

He said his decision to join the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, which is close to his family in Berlin, was a “personal” one, but it was widely reported that his decision to work in London was based on his faith. That the hall would be built.

A city statement said today that the concert hall “will not progress” when announcing plans to modernize the Barbigan Center.

Catherine McKinnon, London city policy leader, said: “Support for culture and the arts has never been greater, and we know that the sector will play a key role in the post – Govt recovery of the city, the capital and the UK. .

“Jewelry in the Cultural Crown of Barbigan City looks set to celebrate its 40th anniversary next year, a perfect time to explore how to preserve its heritage and incomparable status in the international art and culture scene.

It comes a week after the city issued a statement saying Kovit was the arts center for its post-recovery.

A statement

Sir Nicholas Kenyan, general manager of the Barbigan Center, added: “The new era needs new solutions. As we rediscover the city in times of recovery, we are pleased to launch a major Barbigan renovation project in 2022, celebrating its 40th anniversary, updating our iconic location with sustainability, climate action and ever-changing needs. Audiences, communities and many of our best artists, our fantastic residential band, LSO This will transform Barbigan into a creative home for the next generation.

