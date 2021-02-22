Osaka wins in Australia and emerges as a leader in tennis

The Japanese Japanese won their fourth Grand Slam title and climbed to second in the world rankings. Photo

Journal La Jornada

February 21, 2021

Melbourne. Naomi Osaka of Japan defeated Jennifer Brady of the United States 6-4, 6-3 in her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open final.

On Monday, Osaka will emerge as the world tennis captain, advancing from third to second place, very close to Australian captain Ashley Party, as well as serving for its performance and as a team owner. Women’s football in the American League.

I am very happy. For this moment I worked all season before. It’s so weird, when you get the match ball, you start to shudder, the champion admits to celebrating the public presence, with about seven thousand fans at Melbourne Park.

With a powerful service that earned him six ACs, the Japanese improved their Grand Slam final record to 4-0. Osaka was the first woman to begin her career this way after Monica Seles 30 years ago.

For Osaka, it was part of a 12-0 record in the quarterfinals and then in the post-match stages of the main matches.

She played well when she did, Brady admitted. He took good pictures when needed.

The Japanese also won 21-games starting last season, including his successful run at last year’s US Open. In addition, he was crowned in New York in 2018 and in Melbourne in 2019.

Brady, 25, who attended his first big game final, said it was not going to happen tonight. Hope there are many more.

Osaka, a 23-year-old six-foot-tall athlete, hails from Japan, just like his mother. His father was born in Haiti. At the age of three, he immigrated to the United States with his family.

Only two active tennis players have more Grand Slam titles than Osaka: Serena Williams, 23, and her sister Venus, seven.

The Asian player’s next task is to improve his performance on clay and ground because he has never crossed the third round at Roland Kerose or Wimbledon.

Brady said he is a great inspiration to all of us and it is amazing what he does to spread the game, the 22nd seed in the tournament and 24th on the world list, where he will advance to 15th.

On Saturday, Barbora Krezhikova and Rajiv Ram won the mixed doubles title, beating Australian pair of Matt Epton and Sam Stosur 6-1, 6-4 in the set.

In Sunday’s men’s final, world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia will claim his ninth title in Australia and 18th place in the Grand Slam tournament. He will face Russian Danil Medvedev (fourth seed) in his second final and is unbeaten on 20 games.