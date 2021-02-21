Home Top News Nestl sells its water business in North America for $ 4.3 billion

Nestl sells its water business in North America for $ 4.3 billion

Feb 21, 2021 0 Comments
Nestle cede son activite eau en amerique du nord pour 4,3 milliards de dollars[reuters.com]

. .

The sale to One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co. is about regional fountain water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service in the US and Canada.

However, Nestl said it did not associate itself with international brands such as Periyar, San Bellegrino and Aqua Panna, which contributed to reviving the growth of the activity in the third quarter.

“We are transforming our water businesses globally with the goal of improving the long-term profitability growth position,” Managing Director Mark Schneider was quoted as saying in a statement. “These sales will allow us to focus more on our premium international brands, local natural mineral water and high quality healthy hydration products.”

The Wave Group announced last June that it was considering selling the Nestle Waters operation in North America. Reuters reports that One Rock is in talks with Capitol this month.

According to OneRock, the division employs about 7,000 people in the United States and more than 230 in Canada.

“As a private company, the business must have more resources and flexibility to achieve sustainable growth and strengthen existing operations,” said Kimberly Reid, partner at OneRock.

(Supam Galia in Bangalore; French version by Bertrand Poochi, edited by Plant’s Honald)

READ  Stanley Ho's flight to Macao in World War II laid the foundation for his fortune. But it was not without controversy

You May Also Like

Santiago Naveda does not disclose ownership in the United States and Pentecostal Aquino sends the message

Santiago Naveda does not disclose ownership in the United States and Pentecostal Aquino sends the message

Pluie de débris d'un avion en difficulté sur la ville de Denver aux États-Unis

Debris rain from a complex plane over the city of Denver in the United States

bandeaubielsa

Argentina – Copa de la Liga 2021: Debut time

Argentina Health Minister resigns

Argentina Health Minister resigns

Australian Open: The inevitable Osaka

Australian Open: The inevitable Osaka

Day 7 Preview: Atlas Guadalajara - USA

Day 7 Preview: Atlas Guadalajara – USA

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *