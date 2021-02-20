Home Top News McKinsey buys two digital agencies

McKinsey buys two digital agencies

Feb 20, 2021 0 Comments
McKinsey buys two digital agencies
details

Concise

February 19, 2021

Lu: 357 times

McKinsey Digital accelerator presses in Australia. An American company interested in strengthening the McKinsey digital team at the site has quickly acquired two agencies in Australia: Hypothesis and Venturetech.

Hypothesis, developed in 2015 and based in Melbourne and Sydney, employs approximately 40 people and includes product design and digital concepts, data science, development of digital tools and solutions and, finally, agile working methods. Its two co-founders, Sean Heidenrich and Grand Hartland, have partnered as partners at McKinsey Digital to lead operations in Australia.

Founded two years ago, Venture Tech specializes in digital innovations and has nearly 80 customer projects in seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region. These two acquisitions – which will double the number of McKinsey digital employees in Australia – should mark the beginning of the “McKinsey Creation” process. The brand should have teams with public company customers responsible for the digital transformation strategies of large companies.

However, these two new acquisitions demonstrate La La Firm’s growing appetite for digital transformation, which has so far represented 40% of projects. Through its digital company, the company already employs about 5,000 people worldwide, including engineers, designers as well as active trainers.

McKinsey VLT Labs, a Malaysian company specializing in design, was already acquired in 2017, and, like the great strategic consultant in the United States, many international companies have been increasing their acquisitions in this field for many years. The Boston Consulting Group (PCG) After the capture of American Maya in 2018, it acquired alloys in 2019 established in the United Kingdom and the United States. Pine In 2018 the US company FRWD was bought for its share Oliver Wyman The same year captured the British draw and 8 jobs (read our article).

READ  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Top 10 Quotes About Economics Made In India Made For The World

You May Also Like

Uber drivers were asked to be employed in London

Uber drivers were asked to be employed in London

Céline medium voyante londres

Daily Meeting: With Celine Page, the day starts well

Treat yourself to 100% Bridgeton accommodation in a luxury hotel in London

Treat yourself to 100% Bridgeton accommodation in a luxury hotel in London

Pendant que le Texas est frappé par le froid, son sénateur Ted Cruz file à Cancun

As Texas gets colder, its Senator Ted Cruz goes to Cancun

River - r. Central | Date, Time in South America and Spain, Training for TV, Streaming and Professional League Cup

River – r. Central | Date, Time in South America and Spain, Training for TV, Streaming and Professional League Cup

Adrian works with his feet in the water in Australia

Adrian works with his feet in the water in Australia

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *