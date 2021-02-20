McKinsey buys two digital agencies

details Concise February 19, 2021

McKinsey Digital accelerator presses in Australia. An American company interested in strengthening the McKinsey digital team at the site has quickly acquired two agencies in Australia: Hypothesis and Venturetech.

Hypothesis, developed in 2015 and based in Melbourne and Sydney, employs approximately 40 people and includes product design and digital concepts, data science, development of digital tools and solutions and, finally, agile working methods. Its two co-founders, Sean Heidenrich and Grand Hartland, have partnered as partners at McKinsey Digital to lead operations in Australia.

Founded two years ago, Venture Tech specializes in digital innovations and has nearly 80 customer projects in seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region. These two acquisitions – which will double the number of McKinsey digital employees in Australia – should mark the beginning of the “McKinsey Creation” process. The brand should have teams with public company customers responsible for the digital transformation strategies of large companies.

However, these two new acquisitions demonstrate La La Firm’s growing appetite for digital transformation, which has so far represented 40% of projects. Through its digital company, the company already employs about 5,000 people worldwide, including engineers, designers as well as active trainers.

McKinsey VLT Labs, a Malaysian company specializing in design, was already acquired in 2017, and, like the great strategic consultant in the United States, many international companies have been increasing their acquisitions in this field for many years. The Boston Consulting Group (PCG) After the capture of American Maya in 2018, it acquired alloys in 2019 established in the United Kingdom and the United States. Pine In 2018 the US company FRWD was bought for its share Oliver Wyman The same year captured the British draw and 8 jobs (read our article).