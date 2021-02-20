Home Top News Day 7 Preview: Atlas Guadalajara – USA

Feb 20, 2021
Atlas Guadalajara This Saturday night at 8:00 Clasura will play its seventh La Liga MX game United States In Jalisco.

Atlas Guadalajara They are aiming for another victory, falling 1-0 on the seventh day பச்சுகா Played on Miguel Hidalgo, Little Ignacio Malgora. Since the tournament began, the locals have won one of the six games they have played so far in the MX Clausura League.

For its part, United States Won against Curatoro Home 2-1 and had already done it in his castle Puebla 1-0, so he wants to maintain his success on the field Atlas Guadalajara. Of the six games he has played at Clasura’s La Liga MX this season, United States Four of them won.

Regarding a local performance, Atlas Guadalajara He has recorded two defeats and one draw in the three games he has played at his ground, which gives the spectators more chances than they expected and they could have easily won. In publications, United States He has recorded one defeat and one draw in the two games he has played so far, numbers showing the team’s shortcomings.

Competitors had already met Jalisco The record has 10 defeats and five draws in favor Atlas Guadalajara. The last time the two teams met in this match was in October 2020, when the game ended 1-0 in favor of the spectators.

