Triple H potentially speaks to NXT Latin America

WWE NXT is no longer simply known as WWE’s development brand. It has its own brand and offers big fights every week. Triple H is the brain behind the development of NXD.

Triple H talks about an NXT Latin America

During a post-event press conference after WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H talked about launching a third NXT brand. Triple H pointed out that some of the best Latin superstars are good enough to build their own brand.

Triple H claims to be on the verge of creating a Latin NXD brand, but this depends on the time and the state of the world.

“I agree that we have a lot of Latin talent in all areas of all brands. He’s talking about top talent, Andrade, he’s talking about Humberto Carrillo, Engel Corsa. You have all the people you mentioned: Santos Escobar, Raoul and Joaquin. There’s a lot of talent, so when you look at it this way, can we really be close to a Latin brand? Absolutely. But time has to be the right time and the right time in the world. “

Since NXT plans to expand its horizons and create an Indian brand, this is definitely an interesting time to be a fan of NXT.

