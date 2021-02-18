Home Top News Triple H potentially speaks to NXT Latin America

Triple H potentially speaks to NXT Latin America

Feb 18, 2021 0 Comments
Triple H potentially speaks to NXT Latin America

Triple H potentially speaks to NXT Latin America

WWE NXT is no longer simply known as WWE’s development brand. It has its own brand and offers big fights every week. Triple H is the brain behind the development of NXD.

Triple H talks about an NXT Latin America

During a post-event press conference after WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H talked about launching a third NXT brand. Triple H pointed out that some of the best Latin superstars are good enough to build their own brand.

Triple H claims to be on the verge of creating a Latin NXD brand, but this depends on the time and the state of the world.

“I agree that we have a lot of Latin talent in all areas of all brands. He’s talking about top talent, Andrade, he’s talking about Humberto Carrillo, Engel Corsa. You have all the people you mentioned: Santos Escobar, Raoul and Joaquin. There’s a lot of talent, so when you look at it this way, can we really be close to a Latin brand? Absolutely. But time has to be the right time and the right time in the world. “

Since NXT plans to expand its horizons and create an Indian brand, this is definitely an interesting time to be a fan of NXT.

Join in News message! Best information about Lucha Libre, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks to more than 1.5 million monthly readers

The best way to utilize our content is to follow our Google News feed and be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of national and international free fights.

READ  Nicola Sturgeon Corona virus updates LIVE: 64 deaths as Scotland records highest daily number since May

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to respond to all messages. Enjoy great videos with over 40,000 subscribers on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Clou de la vente, le panneau de la célèbre rue où se trouvait le studio d’enregistrement des Beatles pourrait dépasser les 5000 livres sterling (5750 euros). (Photo CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Dozens of streets, including Abe Road, are registering for auction

Joy, hope, and enthusiasm for the beginning of the first preaching congregation in Latin America

Joy, hope, and enthusiasm for the beginning of the first preaching congregation in Latin America

Donald Trump: The daughter of one of his advisers at the Tele Hook, America has been blunted

Donald Trump: The daughter of one of his advisers at the Tele Hook, America has been blunted

colline artificielle oxford street

An artificial hill grows between Oxford Street and Hyde Park

NESTLÉ CÈDE SON ACTIVITÉ EAU EN AMÉRIQUE DU NORD POUR 4,3 MILLIARDS DE DOLLARS

Nestl sells its water business in North America for $ 4.3 billion

LA NOUVELLE-ZÉLANDE CRITIQUE L

New Zealand criticizes Australia over woman detained in Turkey

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *