Places to better understand tribal heritage in Central America

The real mosaic of population and tradition, Central American countries Benefit from incredible biodiversity. If the Mayan people had easy contact with Central America, we would never have suspected that there were many indigenous peoples who built the identity of this multicultural region.

The tradition of these peoples, which later merged with Europeans, Africans and Asians, gave birth to a truly melting pot of cultures. Such as countries Nicaragua, Panama, The Costa Rica Or Dominican Republic Strong examples of people paying homage to this coexistence and ancient traditions.

Sustainable tourism in Central America is of particular interest to more and more travelers who want to return to nature. For example, in Ecological farms In the north of Nicaragua, you will discover how coffee is grown and an incredible variety of birds. Families who offer you the opportunity to taste the country’s traditional and traditional cuisine by sharing their home with the culture of Nicaragua.

A Belize ToAccommodation in Punta Corda, You will live the experience immersed in cultures Maya And garífuna, While learning to make chocolate, practice yoga and fly fishing.

In Wildlife refugees, of Costa Rica This protects the habitat of dangerous creatures such as manatees and sea turtles. Storage areas, where you can plant trees, restore nature and make free turtles.

In El Salvador, bungalows on the border Lock Godbeck, It is very popular among tourists to refresh themselves and go for diving, sailing, canoeing and other aquatic activities.

In Honduras Huts Located on the shore Yojova, A large lake famous as a bird sanctuary, it delights ornithologists in particular, with 375 species of birds recorded on its shores.

In Guatemala, in Wooden houses with roofs of Only, The city is located on a hillside over 2000 meters lac Atitlán. Edithlon Lake is considered by many to be the most beautiful lake in the world. Located in the center of Guatemala it is unnoticed by three erupting volcanoes.

Ethnic and linguistic diversity

Guatemala, Panama and El Salvador are the three countries preferred by those seeking ethnic and linguistic diversity. Mayan people, garífuna And xinca Live in Guatemala. The former communicates in 22 Mayan languages. Among them, The கிச்சே, Used by one million people, included That garden Where Qanjobal. Garifuna, heard in Isabal, is spoken by 0.04% of the population, and Ginkgo For a hundred people from Santa Rosa and Jutiaba. The Nahuatl The most widely used Native language in the Nahuatl Bible in El Salvador. Listen to the magic of the ancient languages ​​of Panama. Among them, The Ngäbere, More than 260,000 speak, The First (In the eastern part) or Bribery, Which you will hear in Bocas del Toro.

20 World Heritage Sites in Central America

According to UNESCO, there are 20 World Heritage Sites in Central America Sharon jewelry, This pre-Columbian place in Salvador that takes you through the life of 7th century Mayan peasants. Where you will find pots or pottery placed under the ashes Loma Caldera Volcano.

Visit natural sites such as Le Park National Isla del Coco, A natural laboratory that allows the study of the evolution of organisms Costa Rica. Many divers consider this the perfect place to find dolphins or sharks.

But, the ruins The old lion, A Nicaraguan treasure, is one of the oldest Spanish colonial colonies on the continent. Leon Vigo, which is located on a shore lac Xolotlán. It is the former capital of Nicaragua and was destroyed by volcanic activity in the 1500s. Founded in 1524 and lost in 1610, it is the site of the ancient city of Lyon, with its main object, architecture and urban elements.