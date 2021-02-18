Fortnight: Video Game Celebrates Film Festival!

To the great surprise of the players, Fortnight is getting ready to host the “Film Festival”! Find unpublished 30-minute shorts.





On Tuesday February 16, 2021, the epic game made the biggest announcement. “Film Festival” Landing on Fortnight with unpublished 30 minute shorts! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

One thing is for sure, Epic game Fortnight could not surprise the fans. The most popular American studio is constantly innovating its little gem!

With the very famous Battle Royale, players have no boring time. Seems like a game too Criteria of type.

Not long ago, developers created New ad It seems to attract the community. You will no doubt understand that “Fed to Cinema” is coming to your consoles!

“Animated short films for our festival come from all over the world. Some of them have been nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film! ” Says the epic sports team.

Players can detect 30 minutes of unpublished images Aired on the ring for 24 hours. It starts at 8pm on Saturday 20th February!

Called the event Fortnight Courts And then similar A real virtual festival. No, you did not dream, it really came true!

“Cinema Festival” is coming to Fort Knight!

To see the various shorts offered 24 hours a day, you have to go “Royal Party” mode. This is where it all happens!

Without weapons, players can then enjoy the show Share an unforgettable moment. For this occasion, Fortnight also offers a new “giant popcorn” emot. What a wonderful way to screw people over!

Nothing could stop it Famous American Development Studio. This is a chain of surprises and special events!

This is not the first time the famous Battle has been played at Royal Cinemas. Remember that he was once welcomed Christopher Nolan Movies ! Yes, you heard it.

But that’s not all… Last year, the players also had the opportunity to attend the Incredibles Travis Scott’s Virtual Music Show. It was absolutely crazy!

In addition, epic games are on the rise Kolab ‘with valuable licenses. In them, we see specifically Star Wars, Avengers, Marvel, But also the universe Borderlands !

Most Recent: Tron, The most popular Disney movie. Fortnight Knights can get 10 different skins inspired by the feature film, but use a ton of accessories.

Yes, really popular Moto light bicycle. Thus you will walk in the air with the class! This is desirable, isn’t it?

We let you find the teaser shared by the epic games for “Fed to Cinema”. Go Saturday, February 20 from 8 p.m. In “Royal Party” mode!

