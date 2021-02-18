Encourage students to write ‘cow science’ exam “: Encourage Students to Take Cow Science Exam, UGC Tells Varsities | Puthiyathalaimurai – Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sent a circular to all university vice chancellors to encourage students to write the “Cow Science” exam conducted by the Camden Vision campaign. The exam, which will be held online across India, will be held on February 25.

The circular, signed by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, urged the vice chancellors to inform the universities and their affiliated colleges. “I am writing this to request this from you, to give wide publicity to this initiative and to encourage students to enroll themselves for this exam. Please bring this to the attention of the colleges affiliated with your university.”

The selection will be conducted by Rashtriya Kamdenu Ayog, set up under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy to disseminate information on the economic, scientific, environmental, health, agricultural and spiritual interactions of native cows in India.

This online exam conducted for everyone can be written by primary, intermediate and senior high school students and those studying in colleges and universities. All members of the public can write and certificates will be issued to all who pass the examination.

According to Rashtriya Kamdenu Ayog leader Vallabhbhai Kadiria, the election will be held annually. “We have decided to conduct a national examination on cow science to create mass awareness about cows among young students and other citizens,” he said.

For this exam Curriculum பஞ்ச்கயா Of In the title Is. This is from cows Obtained For Of epics Is mixed. Paul, Ghee And Yogurt Intake Occur Benefits Describing Except, Cow Dung And Cow This choice for urine Significance Gives As reported