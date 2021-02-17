Home Top News Video. In London, an underground tunnel to stop the construction of a railway

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
Meanwhile, in London, 18-year-old Blue Sandford has been banned from the underground tunnel since January 27th. He, along with eight other environmental activists, is protesting against the construction of a high-speedway that will serve central and northern England. English Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the project, which is currently the largest in Europe. The new line will irreparably damage five internationally protected sites, 33 nationally protected sites and 108 ancient forests.

It took two months to dig the tunnel. At night, activists hiding in a tent dug it under a bustling London public park a few meters from the HS2 construction site. According to them, they have enough food to stay for weeks. Police have been trying to enter the tunnel for more than two weeks. Blue’s older brother Laser came out of the Sandford mine. In exchange for health supplies and light he voluntarily surrendered to the police.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

