Emma Stone’s first film in the new Disney movie “Cruella”

Note that this was announced some time ago Cruella, Announcing that Emma Stone is the protagonist of one of the classic films entering the new Disney format, centered on the popular villain of the animated classic 101 Ptolemaids.

Due to the current global health situation, it is no secret that there are many suspensions and cancellations in various products of the successful global mouse company, for which a good portion of those films have to be postponed. 2021.

Finally and without further ado the official poster Picture Launched on all social media profiles of Disney, And the beautiful and talented actress loyal Stone fans froze and fell in love with the film.

So we can promise to see Emma Stone’s first film Cruella de Will, This was a total surprise to the audience as we did not get any relevant news in the movie “Cruella”.

This is the second film Disney has released in relation to the film, and this time it is a black and white photo with a gothic look, which differs from the inspirational look of the Oscar-nominated actress, as well as the company has announced who will be the first official trailer for the long-awaited film release this Wednesday.

The same film, which is set to hit theaters in May and thereafter this year, can be expected to enjoy the film initially on the streaming site Disney + a few months after it was screened on the big screen. December 2020.

The product is a precursor to the classic 101 Ptolemaids, and set in the 70s-80s, describing the appearance of the famous Disney villain, whose youth version stars actress Emma Stone, and calculates the reasons for that. Cruella became very evil in de.

Everything points to the fact that live-action animation classics will continue to set the tone for Disney’s offerings over the years, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has given it a hit. The Economy of Films like “Aladdin” and “The Lion King”.

It should be noted that in addition to the actual adaptations of the company’s finest classics, there are also some very successful projects, such as films centered on the villains of those animated films.

After the smash, the company focused on another iconic villain, as happened with “Maleficent”, which focuses on the witchcraft of “Sleeping Beauty”, so they decided to create a story for a special-loving woman, “Cruella de Will”. 101 Dalmatian Code, played by Emma Stone and her premeditated plan will attempt to explore a little more about the appearance of this funny girl.

“Cruella” is directed by Craig Gillespie and is currently scheduled for release on May 28, with actress Glenn Close previously starring in the 1996 adaptation of 101 Ptolemaids.

Cruella is an upcoming American crime, comedy-drama and adventure film written by Aline Brosch McKenna, Jess Butterworth, Dana Fox, Kelly Marcel, Tony McNamara and Steve Cissis. Based on the Disney character Cruella de Vill.

Set in London in the 1970s, we can’t wait to see her at costume designer Cruella de Will until her skin turns into a ruthless and terrifying legend, especially on the Dalmatians.