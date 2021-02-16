Serena Williams and Osaka will meet in the semifinals

Two years after being crowned in Melbourne, Naomi has returned to the last four matches of the Osaka tournament. The Japanese did short work in the quarterfinals against Taiwan’s Su-Wei Hezi on Tuesday. Serena will find Williams mercilessly for Simona Halep.

Naomi Osaka (23) returns to the semifinals of the Open D two years after being crowned in Melbourne – her first Grand Slam winner at next year’s US Open.Australia. Very close to the 16th round exit against Muguruza (he had to clear two match points) after a perfect but dangerous start to Pavluchenkova, Garcia and Zabur, the young Japanese did not tremble again, Hsieh against Su-Wei on Monday. At the age of 36, his opponent not only dropped four games, quickly finishing 3rd in the world (6-2, 6-2), facing the Taiwanese who played in the first quarter of his career as a major. Osaka entered the court with his best game in mind Tennis This allows him to find the impossible angles and take the scale of the transaction, regardless of the difference between his opponent known for his strikes with both left and right hands. The 2019 winner stuck to his original plan throughout the game and it paid off, perhaps better than he expected. It has to be said that Hsih, who was impressive on Monday in Japanese service games especially in this area, was far from offering the game of his life. Fever, perhaps nervous by the stocks, and the rage of the crowd, the 71st World gave many points directly to the 3rd seed of the competition, which he did not hear so much. Never broken, Osaka walked across the Taiwanese, he will not keep the memories of his first quarter in a major.

Serena Williams is so powerful for Halep!

In the semifinals on Thursday, world No. 3 will face another ghost Serena Williams (39). The gigantic American champion has won seven times in Melbourne, but has not reached the last four since 2017, beating Simona Halep a few years ago on Tuesday (6-3, 6-3) to recall fond memories of this quarter’s shock. -Finals. Like last year at the US Open, the former World No. 1 is looking for a new final since 2019 (defeats at the US Open and Wimbledon) thus advancing to the semifinals, the 40th time in his Grand Slam career. It was far from his best level against a Halep and exploded very quickly under the pressure of America’s most powerful and often the longest, with 23 coronations in Grand Slam, the youngest of the Williams sisters, and his 362nd Grand Slam winner under the eyes of his French coach, Patrick Mou Rodlock. Alexis Ohanian also acted like a host (he is thus equal Roger Federer). Despite Romanian’s efforts (very frightening), especially at the start of the second set the World No. 2 lead was 2-0. However, it took longer for a Serena Williams to disrupt Tuesday, which is now (11th) lower than Halep, but more effective and more applicable. For his 20th participation in the Australian Open, he can dream again of lifting his 24th trophy at the Major. Since 2017 at the same court in the Rod Laver arena.

Australian Open (Melbourne, Grand Slam, out of tough, .5 35.5 million)

Title Holder: Sofia Kenin (USA)

Quarter final

Party (AUS, n ° 1) – Muchova (RTC, n ° 25)

Brady (USA, n ° 22) – Begula (USA)

Osaka (JAP, N3) Bad HC (DAI): 6-2, 6-2

S. Williams (USA, n ° 10) Pat Halep (ROU, n ° 2): 6-3, 6-3