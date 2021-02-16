Home Top News “Conspiracy Against America”: Nazi America for a Series – rts.ch.

Feb 16, 2021 0 Comments
Adapted from a novel by Philip Roth, the HBO miniseries by David Simon and Ed Burns rewrite history and realistically describe the anti-Semitic uprising in the United States in the 1940s through the eyes of a Jewish family. Currently R.D.S.

In the United States in 1940, the famous pilot Charles Lindbergh won the presidential election against Theodore Roosevelt. In his radio address to the nation, Lindbergh criticized the United States for pushing the Jews into an unnecessary war with Nazi Germany. Terrorism catches up when the new president signs a non-aggression pact with Hitler.

The man behind “The Conspiracy Against America” ​​is David Simon, a remake of stories inspired by real stories (“The Wire”, “Show Me a Hero”) and stories. Here he adapts the 2004 euronic fiction written by Philip Roth, which is credited with setting the record straight for the critical personality of national hero and Nazi sympathizer Charles Lindbergh.

Multiplication of perspectives

Where the book offers only a glimpse of little Philip, the series also offers a glimpse of the entire Levin family. There is the mother in practice, the young man with dreams, the angry father, the eldest son and the aunt who sinks into denial.

RDS journalist Anne-Laure Cannag got lost between all these characters. According to her, choosing an entire family instead of one story “dilutes the interest” of the story. On the contrary, historian Antoine Paul says, “It is very promising to use this series: there will be no divisions or political divisions within this family.”

Watch the second chapter of the series:

Part 2 – Two Channel Edition / Conspiracy against the United States / 56 min. / February 8, 2021

5 star casting and carefully manufactured

“Conspiracy Against America” ​​is slow-paced drama, especially in the first two episodes. A tempo that puts some off, but, according to RDS columnist Crystal de Marzo, is easily forgotten when one immerses oneself well in the everyday life of these characters.

According to Anne-Laurer, who had huge expectations, the first episode had the effect of “the cheese came out of the oven very quickly.” Antoine Paul liked David Simon’s elegant page, “a kind of depression, the atmosphere we already found in” Show Me a Hero “by the same creator”.

All three critics praised Mingi Spyro’s excellent production, the 1940s set, and the competition to make the evil uprising of a dictatorial regime as realistic as possible.

Radio Subject: Anne-Laure Cannac / Antoine Paul / Crystal de Marzo

Web Adaptation: Sylvie Rawcin

“The Plot Against America”, a mini-series aired on RDS Ann from February 8, 2021, must be viewed in full from March 8, 2021 Play RTS.

