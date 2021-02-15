Home Technology Watch the spectacular video of Mars taken by the Chinese spacecraft – VTM.cz

Watch the spectacular video of Mars taken by the Chinese spacecraft – VTM.cz

Feb 15, 2021 0 Comments
Watch the spectacular video of Mars taken by the Chinese spacecraft - VTM.cz

Updated 15.2.

Shortly after reaching the orbit of Mars, China released a spectacular video produced by its robot probe Tianwen-1.

Images taken by board cameras are so detailed that they can see not only the individual craters on the surface, but also the thin atmosphere of the red planet:

If all goes well, foreign media have reported that the rover will attempt to land on Mars in May.

Chinese robot probe Tianwen-1 (“Heavenly Questions”) has successfully reached Mars after a 202-day journey through space. According to reports, this happened yesterday morning.

As part of this ambitious mission, an orbiter, lander and rover set sail for the red planet, which will try to explore its surface in a few months. These facilities weigh a total of about 5 tons.


Heavenly Questions: China's Mars is set to launch in the coming months

It is noteworthy that the orbit of Mars was an orbit launched by the United Arab Emirates one day before reaching Hope.

The Tianwen-1 mission will take a relatively short time (compared to how long it took to produce). According to the server Spacenews The orbit is a Mars year – about 687 Earth days – and the rover is expected to run for only 90 Earth days.

Central Kingdom ambitions: China to land on Mars

Among other things, Chinese researchers will try to find ice deposits on the surface and below it. “We would like to use a radar system to measure the structure of the surface of Mars, especially due to buried water ice.” he said One of them is SpaceNews.

This knowledge will be very useful for the colonists who will one day need water.

READ  Like Island's Laura Anderson cuts a fashionable determine as she catches up with pal Dr Alex George

Cover: Steve Jurvetson, CC BY 2.0

You May Also Like

Meski telah dilengkapi fitur keamanan enkripsi, bukan berarti WhatsApp terbebas dari aksi peretasan. Kenali tanda-tanda WhatsApp disadap orang berikut ini.

5 signs of WhatsApp being mistaken by others

"نعوّل على أخلاق الشباب".. "تنظيم الاتصالات" يكشف طرق التعامل مع المواقع الإباحية

“We believe in the discipline of youth” .. “Communication discipline” reveals ways to communicate

How to charge free fire gems for free and download them via mobile and computer

How to charge free fire gems for free and download them via mobile and computer

Huawei named the iPhone 12 "the best smartphone in the world"

Huawei named the iPhone 12 “the best smartphone in the world”

Robot-cafe

Engine 3.0! Robots from cooking to serving; This is a high tech cafe in Dubai

Instagram announces war on Dictoc videos shared on the platform

Instagram announces war on Dictoc videos shared on the platform

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *