Video. The meteor crosses the Australian sky on Valentine’s Day

Feb 15, 2021 0 Comments
A meteorite crashed near Melbourne on the evening of February 14, taking over the second largest city in Australia

The candle is better than dinner. Sunday evening, Melbourne residents We were able to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an exceptional show. An asteroid appeared in the sky over the city on Sunday evening before exploding in the air as it passed through the atmosphere. Some lucky ones were able to capture this rare moment on video.

In the pictures, we see a kind of big shooting star rushing towards the ground before consuming the fire and being consumed above the buildings. One of the videos was filmed by a Lisa Wagon vehicle camera at 10:40 p.m. “This is a big fireball! Shouts the Australian to his colleagues.

