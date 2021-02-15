Home World Protests against Myanmar’s new coup begin overnight after internet blackout – hundreds of people take to the streets against regime change after overnight internet blackout in Myanmar.

Feb 15, 2021 0 Comments
म्यामां में रातभर रहे इंटरनेट ब्लैकआउट के बाद तख्तापलट के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे सैकड़ों लोग

It is two weeks since the coup in Myanmar, and it is being opposed.

Special things

  • Demonstration against regime change in Myanmar
  • Overnight shutdown
  • Hundreds of people, including students, took to the streets in Yangon

New Delhi:

After an overnight internet blackout in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, large numbers of protesters took to the streets on Monday. An AFP photographer said soldiers were parked on the streets of Yangon. Hundreds of engineering and technology students took to the streets in the northern part of the city to protest against the coup.

It has been two weeks since Aung San Suu Kyi’s military coup in Myanmar. In an effort to quell the protests, Myanmar shut down Internet services. Earlier, security forces opened fire in northern parts of the country to disperse protesters.

The regime that ruled here for the first decades after Aung San Suu Kyi came to power is trying to suppress the anti-civil campaign here. Protesters are demanding that Aung San Suu Kyi be brought back to power.

Some new livestream images came up on social media sites, where military vehicles and soldiers can be seen in many parts of the country. Shortly afterwards, the Internet shutdown was called off. At the same time, demands have been made by the United Nations to appoint a supervisor.

Monitoring group NetBlocks said, ‘After the government ordered the obscurity of information’, almost the whole of Myanmar was offline. In the northern city of Mytkina, soldiers first fired tear gas at the crowd. And then firing. People gathered here to protest the closure of the power grid. However, a journalist who was there said it was not yet clear whether the police had used rubber bullets or the original bullets.

